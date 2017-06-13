Watch Arcade Fire preview new track ‘Creature Comfort’ in mock cereal advert

Song will feature on band's new album 'Everything Now'

Arcade Fire have teased their new song ‘Creature Comfort’ in the form of a mock cereal advert.

The Canadian band recently announced their new album ‘Everything Now’ and shared its title-track. They’ve also played ‘Creature Comfort’ live, along with another new song called ‘Signs of Life’.

Watch Arcade Fire’s cereal-themed teaser below.

The band’s upcoming new album ‘Everything Now’ will be released on July 28. It’s the follow-up to 2013’s ‘Reflektor’.

The record was produced by the band themselves, along with Daft Punk‘s Thomas Bangalter and Pulp musician Steve Mackey, with co-production coming from Markus Dravs (Coldplay, Mumford and Sons). It was recorded at Boombox Studios in New Orleans, Sonovox Studios in Montreal, and Gang Recording Studio in Paris.

The album will be released on CD, cassette and vinyl. The vinyl version of the record will feature 20 different artwork variants, each including the album’s title written in one of 20 different languages.

Speaking to BBC Radio 1’s MistaJam recently, frontman Win Butler said of the band’s lead single ‘Everything Now’: “There’s sort of an everything-nowness to life. I feel like almost every event and everything that happens surrounds you on all sides. It’s trying to capture some of the experiences of being alive now in all its flaws and all its glory.”