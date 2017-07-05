Arcade Fire debut new song ‘Chemistry’ during epic, intimate London York Hall gig

A seismic show in a tiny room

Arcade Fire tore through a set of new tracks and fan favourites at an intimate gig at London’s York Hall last night, debuting new song ‘Chemistry’. Check out footage, photos and the setlist below.

As part of their ‘Infinite Content’ tour in support of their upcoming album ‘Everything Now’, the band followed their massive and majestic set at Rock Wercther 2017 to take to the tiny stage in the round at the Bethnal Green boxing hall for a sweaty and passionate performance through a 17-song career-spanning set.

Queues were sprawling down the road with desperate fans hoping to enter the gig. Arriving inside, fans were met by the merchandise stand adorned by the band’s own version of Kylie and Kendall Jenner’s recent controversial band shirts.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Walking through the crowd to take centre stage, Arcade Fire took a short moment to honour the US’s Independence Day, before bursting into comeback song and new album title track ‘Everything Now’. Already received as a fan favourite, they they led into the now staple ‘Rebellion (Lies)’.

With the crowd in full voice and reflecting the high spirits of the band, they setlist then followed much of the same pattern of previous shows on the tour, albeit with the inclusion of ‘Neighbourhood #2 (Laika) for the first time this year, along with ‘We Used To Wait’ and the live debut of new song ‘Chemistry’ – another update on the disco and plastic soul influence of David Bowie’s mid-70’s period.

From there on, it was an atmosphere that wondered between the ceremony of a religious cult and carnival of pure abandon. This was a display from a band that couldn’t give any more.

Sometimes, somewhere whilst lost in a Glastonbury block 9 zone I believe I rock the 'regine arcade fire' look. #arcadefire #everythingnow #creaturecomforts #glastorefs A post shared by Samantha Louise Sewell (@sammyloulady) on Jul 4, 2017 at 3:57pm PDT

I'm gonna write a letter to my true love, I'm gonna sign my name ❤️ #arcadefire #weusedtowait #perfectgigbytheperfectband A post shared by Gabby, 25, London (@gabbymerry) on Jul 4, 2017 at 11:39pm PDT

"AAAAAAAHAAAAAAAAAAAAAHAAAAAAA-AAAAAAAAAA-AAAAAAAA-AAAAAAAH-AAAAH" #arcadefire #YORKHALL #WAKEUP A post shared by Andrew Trendell (@andrewtrendell) on Jul 5, 2017 at 12:19am PDT

#ArcadeFire #YorkHall #Fuckingyesmate A post shared by Andrew Trendell (@andrewtrendell) on Jul 4, 2017 at 2:39pm PDT

Arcade Fire York Hall #arcadefire #wakeup #everythingnow A post shared by Julian Stockton (@julianstockton) on Jul 5, 2017 at 12:14am PDT

#arcadefire #wakeup #londongig #canada #singalong A post shared by Christian G (@christianlondon74) on Jul 5, 2017 at 12:37am PDT

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

Arcade Fire played:

Everything Now

Rebellion (Lies)

Neighborhood #2 (Laika) (Tour Debut)

Here Comes the Night Time

Chemistry (Live Debut)

Signs of Life

No Cars Go

We Used to Wait (Tour Debut)

Neon Bible

Ready to Start

Neighborhood #1 (Tunnels)

Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)

Reflektor

Afterlife

Creature Comfort

Neighborhood #3 (Power Out)

Wake Up

Seriously, this band… A post shared by Thomas Smith (@thomasjsmith__) on Jul 4, 2017 at 11:36pm PDT

Favorite live band evah…breathe it in peeps and keep your ears open. Will try to see them a fourth time tomorrow 😍#arcadefire #london #yorkhall A post shared by coco (@cocomasters) on Jul 4, 2017 at 5:06pm PDT

They will play their second show at the venue tonight (July 5) before a Manchester gig at Castlefield Bowl on Thursday (July 6). The Canadian band are gearing up to release their fifth album ‘Everything Now’, which is scheduled to drop later this month (July 28).