Arcade Fire debut new song ‘Chemistry’ during epic, intimate London York Hall gig
A seismic show in a tiny room
Arcade Fire tore through a set of new tracks and fan favourites at an intimate gig at London’s York Hall last night, debuting new song ‘Chemistry’. Check out footage, photos and the setlist below.
As part of their ‘Infinite Content’ tour in support of their upcoming album ‘Everything Now’, the band followed their massive and majestic set at Rock Wercther 2017 to take to the tiny stage in the round at the Bethnal Green boxing hall for a sweaty and passionate performance through a 17-song career-spanning set.
Queues were sprawling down the road with desperate fans hoping to enter the gig. Arriving inside, fans were met by the merchandise stand adorned by the band’s own version of Kylie and Kendall Jenner’s recent controversial band shirts.
Walking through the crowd to take centre stage, Arcade Fire took a short moment to honour the US’s Independence Day, before bursting into comeback song and new album title track ‘Everything Now’. Already received as a fan favourite, they they led into the now staple ‘Rebellion (Lies)’.
With the crowd in full voice and reflecting the high spirits of the band, they setlist then followed much of the same pattern of previous shows on the tour, albeit with the inclusion of ‘Neighbourhood #2 (Laika) for the first time this year, along with ‘We Used To Wait’ and the live debut of new song ‘Chemistry’ – another update on the disco and plastic soul influence of David Bowie’s mid-70’s period.
From there on, it was an atmosphere that wondered between the ceremony of a religious cult and carnival of pure abandon. This was a display from a band that couldn’t give any more.
Arcade Fire played:
Everything Now
Rebellion (Lies)
Neighborhood #2 (Laika) (Tour Debut)
Here Comes the Night Time
Chemistry (Live Debut)
Signs of Life
No Cars Go
We Used to Wait (Tour Debut)
Neon Bible
Ready to Start
Neighborhood #1 (Tunnels)
Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)
Reflektor
Afterlife
Creature Comfort
Neighborhood #3 (Power Out)
Wake Up
They will play their second show at the venue tonight (July 5) before a Manchester gig at Castlefield Bowl on Thursday (July 6). The Canadian band are gearing up to release their fifth album ‘Everything Now’, which is scheduled to drop later this month (July 28).