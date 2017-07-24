Arcade Fire issue statement following reported ‘dress code’ for album release show

The band had apparently "reserved the right to deny entry to anyone dressed inappropriately" at Thursday's Brooklyn show

Arcade Fire have issued a statement following the release of what appeared to be a strict ‘dress code’ for their album release show in Brooklyn on Thursday (July 27).

The band, who will release their fifth studio album ‘Everything Now’ on Friday (July 28), will play at Brooklyn’s Grand Prospect Hall to officially launch the record. However, eyebrows were raised when the band reportedly implemented a dress code for the show.

Read more: A brief history of Arcade Fire

Ticket holders for the intimate show were asked via email to refrain from wearing “shorts, large logos, flip flops, tank tops, crop tops, baseball hats, solid white or red clothing,” before adding: “We reserve the right to deny entry to anyone dressed inappropriately.” [via Consequence of Sound]

Arcade Fire also asked fans to make the gig a “phone-free experience”, with punters having to hand over their phones and cameras upon entry – with all electronics being “secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Arcade Fire have now issued a statement after the regulations were shared on social media and in the press, with the band assuring fans that they can wear “whatever they want.”

Arcade Fire will tour the UK and Ireland next year, with the band set to perform in their new ‘in the round’ live set-up.