Arcade Fire release surprise new vinyl single ‘Everything Now’

Band are selling the record from a merch stall at Primavera Sound festival

Arcade Fire have released a new vinyl record of their surprise new single ‘Everything Now’.

The Canadian band recently teased new music, with suggestions that a new single could air later this week.

Now, as Pitchfork reports, the band are selling new vinyl single ‘Everything Now’ from a merch stall at Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona. They headline the Spanish festival this Saturday (June 3).

Audio of the track has not yet surfaced online. See the record’s artwork in the tweet below:

Meanwhile, Arcade Fire have also announced two new London dates, set to take place this summer, playing the intimate York Hall on July 4 and 5.

The band are already confirmed to headline this year’s Isle Of Wight Festival on June 9, while also playing Belfast’s Ormeau Park on June 13, Dublin Malahide Castle on June 14 and Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl on July 6.

They also recently confirmed a Scunthorpe show for Wednesday June 7 and another intimate gig at Edinburgh’s Corn Exchange on Thursday June 8.

You can see the full tour dates below.

Wed June 07 2017 – SCUNTHORPE Baths Hall

Thu June 08 2017 – EDINBURGH Edinburgh Corn Exchange

Sat June 10 2017 – ISLE OF WIGHT Seaclose Park

Tue June 13 2017 – BELFAST Ormeau Park

Wed June 14 2017 – DUBLIN Malahide Castle

Tue July 04 2017 – LONDON York Hall

Wed July 05 2017 – LONDON York Hall

Thu July 06 2017 – MANCHESTER Castlefield Bowl