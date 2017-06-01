Arcade Fire share new single ‘Everything Now’ and announce fifth album

It's the title-track from the band's upcoming LP, out in July

Arcade Fire have shared their new single ‘Everything Now’, the title-track from their upcoming fifth album.

The Canadian band started releasing the track on vinyl single earlier this week but now the song has been officially unveiled. Listen now via Apple Music and Tidal.

It’s the first track to be released from their new album of the same name, which will be released on July 28. It’s the follow-up to 2013’s ‘Reflektor’.

According to a press release, the record was produced by Arcade Fire themselves, along with Daft Punk‘s Thomas Bangalter and Pulp‘s Steve Mackey, with co-production coming from Markus Dravs (Coldplay, Mumfords). It was recorded at Boombox Studios in New Orleans, Sonovox Studios in Montreal, and Gang Recording Studio in Paris.

The album will be released on CD, cassette and vinyl. The vinyl issue of the record will feature 20 different artwork variants, each including the album title in one of 20 different languages.

See the album’s artwork beneath:

Meanwhile, Arcade Fire have also announced two new London dates at the intimate York Hall venue on July 4 and 5.

The band are already confirmed to headline this year’s Isle Of Wight Festival on June 9. They will then play Belfast’s Ormeau Park on June 13, Dublin’s Malahide Castle on June 14 and Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl on July 6.

They have other UK shows lined up in Scunthorpe on June 7 and Edinburgh on Thursday June 8.

You can see the full tour dates below.

Wed June 07 2017 – SCUNTHORPE Baths Hall

Thu June 08 2017 – EDINBURGH Edinburgh Corn Exchange

Sat June 10 2017 – ISLE OF WIGHT Seaclose Park

Tue June 13 2017 – BELFAST Ormeau Park

Wed June 14 2017 – DUBLIN Malahide Castle

Tue July 04 2017 – LONDON York Hall

Wed July 05 2017 – LONDON York Hall

Thu July 06 2017 – MANCHESTER Castlefield Bowl