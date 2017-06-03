Arcade Fire ‘Everything Now’ tracklist revealed using anagrams?

12 track name anagrams were tweeted out earlier today (June 3).

Arcade Fire announced their fifth album ‘Everything Now’ earlier this week (June 1) and the tracklisting for the LP has now been revealed – through anagrams.

Today (June 3), a Twitter account called @EverythingNowCo was created. It was previously mentioned in the band’s recent press release, describing the ‘company’ as “the shortest distance between you and everything” “the shortest distance between you and everything”.

Earlier this afternoon, the account began releasing anagrams of the ‘Everything Now’ tracklist, writing ‘The @arcadefire asked us not to reveal the #EverythingNow track list, but they didn’t say we couldn’t do ANAGRAMS! So here we go.’

However, after the third track anagram was revealed, the official Arcade Fire Twitter account replied, writing, ‘Please stop with the track list anagrams, @EverythingNowCo. We’ll reveal the song names when we’re ready. Not cool.’ You can see the tweets below.

The anagrams closely match a rumoured tracklisting that was posted by a Reddit user onto the site yesterday (June 2).

According to a press release, the album was produced by Arcade Fire themselves, along with Daft Punk‘s Thomas Bangalter and Pulp‘s Steve Mackey, with co-production coming from Markus Dravs (Coldplay, Mumfords). It was recorded at Boombox Studios in New Orleans, Sonovox Studios in Montreal, and Gang Recording Studio in Paris.

The album will be released on CD, cassette and vinyl. The vinyl issue of the record will feature 20 different artwork variants, each including the album title in one of 20 different languages.

Meanwhile, Arcade Fire have also announced two new London dates at the intimate York Hall venue on July 4 and 5.

The band are already confirmed to headline this year’s Isle Of Wight Festival on June 9. They will then play Belfast’s Ormeau Park on June 13, Dublin’s Malahide Castle on June 14 and Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl on July 6.