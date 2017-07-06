Watch ‘Game Of Thrones’ star deliver boxing-style introduction for Arcade Fire in London

Gwendoline Christie made a surprise appearance at the band's York Hall gig on Wednesday

Gwendoline Christie, known for portraying Brienne of Tarth in Game Of Thrones, helped introduce Arcade Fire at their London gig last night (July 5).

Following on from their epic and sweaty opening night at which they debuted new material on Tuesday (July 4), the Canadian band returned to the intimate setting of the York Hall boxing hall in Bethnal Green on Wednesday evening.

The group were welcome to the stage with a boxing-style introduction from Dave Bassant, who introduces fights at the venue.

Game Of Thrones and Star Wars star Christie then rung a bell after yelling “Everything now!,” the title of the band’s new album. Watch in the video below.

The York Hall show was reportedly attended by the likes of Jude Law, Woody Harrelson and LCD Soundsystem frontman James Murphy, Coldplay drummer Will Champion and the members of Kings Of Leon.

Arcade Fire conclude their UK run of shows with a gig at Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl tonight (Thursday, July 6). Their new album ‘Everything Now‘ is released on July 28.

The band played the following songs:

Everything Now

Rebellion (Lies)

Neighborhood #2 (Laika)

Here Comes the Night Time

Chemistry

Signs of Life

Neon Bible

Neighborhood #1 (Tunnels)

Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)

Reflektor

Afterlife

Headlights Look Like Diamonds (Tour Debut)

Creature Comfort

Neighborhood #3 (Power Out)

Encore:

Wake Up