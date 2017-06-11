Watch Arcade Fire ‘jam’ with fans in an Edinburgh venue lobby

The band continued the show at the Corn Exchange.

Arcade Fire embarked on an impromptu jam session after their performance at Edinburgh’s Corn Exchange on Thursday (June 8).

After the sold-out show, the Canadian band marched into the venue foyer to surprise fans with more music.

They also handed out water to thirsty gig-goers. Reddit users began commenting on the video yesterday (June 10), with one writing, “They used to do this all the time when they were starting out. I think they were still doing it during Neon Bible a bit. They’d all go out to the lobby and start jamming as people left. It was awesome.”

Another added, “Livin what they’re preachin! Connect, experience, savor those moments with your community and friends, and make damn good music. I’m really hoping they’ll pop up into some smaller venues in the NA tour. Their Roundhouse gig in London felt like this.” You can see the fan-filmed clip below.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Last week, Arcade Fire played new song ‘Signs of Life’ live at their gig in Scunthorpe.

Their upcoming new album ‘Everything Now’ was produced by the band themselves, along with Daft Punk‘s Thomas Bangalter and Pulp musician Steve Mackey, with co-production coming from Markus Dravs (Coldplay, Mumford and Sons). It was recorded at Boombox Studios in New Orleans, Sonovox Studios in Montreal, and Gang Recording Studio in Paris.

The album will be released on CD, cassette and vinyl. The vinyl version of the record will feature 20 different artwork variants, each including the album’s title written in one of 20 different languages.

Speaking to BBC Radio 1’s MistaJam, frontman Win Butler told of their new single ‘Everything Now’: “There’s sort of an everything-nowness to life. I feel like almost every event and everything that happens surrounds you on all sides. It’s trying to capture some of the experiences of being alive now in all its flaws and all its glory.”