Arcade Fire launch mysterious ‘Live From Death Valley’ stream

Band released surprise new single 'Everything Now' yesterday

Arcade Fire have launched a mysterious online stream claiming to be broadcasting live from Death Valley in California.

The Canadian band released a surprise vinyl single ‘Everything Now’ yesterday (May 31), with the limited-edition record being sold from a merch stall at Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona, which the band headline this Saturday (June 3).

Following news that the band have signed a new record deal, Arcade Fire have now launched a stream via their official website, showing a desert scene along with the words “Everything Now” and “Live From Death Valley”.

However, fans have pointed out that the “Live” displays occasionally changes to read “Lie”, leading to suggestions that the stream may not be live at all.

The band also recently appeared in new promo pics in what appears to be Death Valley.

Meanwhile, Arcade Fire have also updated their ‘Reflektor’-era Instagram account and rebranded it as “everythingnowco”. See below.

A post shared by Everything Now Co (@everythingnowco) on Jun 1, 2017 at 4:52am PDT

Arcade Fire are expected to release a new album at some point this year.

Meanwhile, Arcade Fire have also announced two new London dates at the intimate York Hall venue on July 4 and 5.

The band are already confirmed to headline this year’s Isle Of Wight Festival on June 9. They will then play Belfast’s Ormeau Park on June 13, Dublin’s Malahide Castle on June 14 and Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl on July 6.

They have other UK shows lined up in Scunthorpe on June 7 and Edinburgh on Thursday June 8.

You can see the full tour dates below.

Wed June 07 2017 – SCUNTHORPE Baths Hall

Thu June 08 2017 – EDINBURGH Edinburgh Corn Exchange

Sat June 10 2017 – ISLE OF WIGHT Seaclose Park

Tue June 13 2017 – BELFAST Ormeau Park

Wed June 14 2017 – DUBLIN Malahide Castle

Tue July 04 2017 – LONDON York Hall

Wed July 05 2017 – LONDON York Hall

Thu July 06 2017 – MANCHESTER Castlefield Bowl