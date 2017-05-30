Arcade Fire announce London shows

The Canadian band add to their summer plans.

Arcade Fire have announced two new London dates, set to take place this summer.

The Canadian band are already confirmed to headline this year’s Isle Of Wight Festival on June 9, while also playing Belfast’s Ormeau Park on June 13, Dublin Malahide Castle on June 14 and Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl on July 6.

They also recently confirmed a Scunthorpe show for Wednesday June 7 and another intimate gig at Edinburgh’s Corn Exchange on Thursday June 8.

The band have now added two London dates to their European tour, playing the intimate York Hall on July 4 and 5.

You can see the full tour dates below.

Wed June 07 2017 – SCUNTHORPE Baths Hall

Thu June 08 2017 – EDINBURGH Edinburgh Corn Exchange

Sat June 10 2017 – ISLE OF WIGHT Seaclose Park

Tue June 13 2017 – BELFAST Ormeau Park

Wed June 14 2017 – DUBLIN Malahide Castle

Tue July 04 2017 – LONDON York Hall

Wed July 05 2017 – LONDON York Hall

Thu July 06 2017 – MANCHESTER Castlefield Bowl

It was previously announced that they will be supported by The Kooks during the European tour.

Arcade Fire were expected to release a new album during April, but that has not yet surfaced. In January, they unveiled their first new track in two years, a Mavis Staples collaboration called ‘I Give You Power’.

Earlier this month, the band reportedly debuted six new tracks at a secret show.

The show reportedly took place at a small space on Parthenais Street in Montreal, with the Montreal Gazette reporting that all attendees were required to check their phones in at the door.

The set lasted over an hour, while the six new songs performed “exhibited pop and electronic influences in the vein of [last album] ‘Reflektor’”, according to one lucky attendee.

The news fits in with previous rumours of a new album coming soon, after drummer Jeremy Gara noted that his Arcade Fire commitments were set to start this April. When asked about the upcoming LP, Gara continued: “All of [the songs] have been recorded. The album should come out this year. At this stage we are still mixing and trying to decide which songs will end up on the record, because we’ve recorded more than we need. But we’re almost finished. I don’t know when it’ll come out, I hope soon.”