Arcade Fire to release new song this week?

Canadian band are gearing up to release their fifth album this week following latest single 'I Give You Power' in January

Arcade Fire could be set to release a new song later this week.

In January, the Canadian group unveiled their first new track in two years, an anti-Trump Mavis Staples collaboration called ‘I Give You Power’. They were rumoured to be releasing their new album in April, but that failed to surface.

Now, as Stereogum points out, Vancouver radio station 102.7 The Peak recently suggested that the band would be releasing a new single this week (Friday, June 2) in a since-deleted tweet. The post had read: “Hold onto your bobble heads, @arcadefire have promised us a new tune on Friday!”

Meanwhile, Arcade Fire have also announced two new London dates, set to take place this summer, playing the intimate York Hall on July 4 and 5.

The band are already confirmed to headline this year’s Isle Of Wight Festival on June 9, while also playing Belfast’s Ormeau Park on June 13, Dublin Malahide Castle on June 14 and Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl on July 6.

They also recently confirmed a Scunthorpe show for Wednesday June 7 and another intimate gig at Edinburgh’s Corn Exchange on Thursday June 8.

You can see the full tour dates below.

Wed June 07 2017 – SCUNTHORPE Baths Hall

Thu June 08 2017 – EDINBURGH Edinburgh Corn Exchange

Sat June 10 2017 – ISLE OF WIGHT Seaclose Park

Tue June 13 2017 – BELFAST Ormeau Park

Wed June 14 2017 – DUBLIN Malahide Castle

Tue July 04 2017 – LONDON York Hall

Wed July 05 2017 – LONDON York Hall

Thu July 06 2017 – MANCHESTER Castlefield Bowl

It was previously announced that they will be supported by The Kooks during the European tour.

Earlier this month, the band reportedly debuted six new tracks at a secret show.

The show reportedly took place at a small space on Parthenais Street in Montreal, with the Montreal Gazette reporting that all attendees were required to check their phones in at the door.

The set lasted over an hour, while the six new songs performed “exhibited pop and electronic influences in the vein of [last album] ‘Reflektor’”, according to one lucky attendee.