Arcade Fire part ways with manager after more than 12 years

Arcade Fire have announced that they have parted ways with their long-term manager Scott Rodger.

The Canadian band had worked with Maverick Management’s Rodger – who also manages Paul McCartney, Lily Allen and La Roux – for over 12 years.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the band said that the split was “amicable”, adding that Rodger “has been an amazing shepherd and a true friend over the last 12 years. We wish to thank him deeply for all his hard work, blood, sweat and tears, and wish him nothing but the best.”

Posting his own statement to Twitter, Rodger said that working with Arcade Fire had “been the greatest pleasure of my professional career, continuing: “They are by far the most important band of their generation and have produced some of the most inspiring music of any time. It’s with the deepest love and respect that I wish the band all the very best in their future endeavours and very much look forward to seeing what they come up with next.”

It is not currently known whether Arcade Fire have signed a new management deal or will be self-managed henceforth.

See both statements below:

Arcade Fire released their fifth album ‘Everything Now’ in July – read the NME five-star review here.

Last month, the band’s frontman Win Butler spoke about the controversial fake news marketing campaign surrounding their album.

Ahead of the release of their LP in July, the band planted a series of fake news stories involving themselves to generate publicity. This included stories about diva-ish demands ahead of TV appearances, dress codes for fans attending shows and the band selling $100 fidget spinners. These all turned out to be false. Following criticism over a joke about “removable jihadi beards”, the band apologised and ceased with their marketing campaign.