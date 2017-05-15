Arcade Fire to play gig in surprising UK town

Band rumoured to be playing a show in Scunthorpe on June 7

Arcade Fire are reportedly set to play a gig in Scunthorpe next month.

According to a tweet from Arcade Fire fan site Arcade Fire Tube, the Canadian band will play a small gig at The Baths Hall in the Lincolnshire town on June 7.

The venue has since responded to the speculative tweet, suggesting the rumours are true. See below.

NME has approached Arcade Fire’s press representatives for more information.

Meanwhile, Arcade Fire debuted six new tracks at a secret show at the weekend.

The show reportedly took place at a small space on Parthenais Street in Montreal, with the Montreal Gazette reporting that all attendees were required to check their phones in at the door. The set lasted over an hour, while the six new songs performed “exhibited pop and electronic influences in the vein of [last album] ‘Reflektor’”, according to one lucky attendee. Arcade Fire Tube also reports that the band may have been filming a new video at the show.

The news fits in with previous rumours of a new album coming soon, after drummer Jeremy Gara noted that his Arcade Fire commitments were set to start this April. When asked about the upcoming LP, Gara continued: “All of [the songs] have been recorded. The album should come out this year. At this stage we are still mixing and trying to decide which songs will end up on the record, because we’ve recorded more than we need. But we’re almost finished. I don’t know when it’ll come out, I hope soon.”

Back in January, Arcade Fire shared standalone, anti-Trump single ‘I Give You Power’, before Win Butler referred to new album rumours with a dismissal “the future is unwritten”.

Arcade Fire play a number of festival shows this summer, including an Isle of Wight Festival headline slot.