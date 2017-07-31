The toy contains a digital download of their new album 'Everything Now'

Arcade Fire have released a new USB fidget spinner, which contains a digital download of their new album ‘Everything Now’, and is available for the somewhat mad price of $109.

The release is the latest in a long line of meta marketing for the group’s latest LP, which saw the fictional Everything Now Corporation seize control of Arcade Fire’s image and branding. Recent stunts include the release of a (swiftly nixed) ‘dress code’ for their shows, parody t-shirts spoofing the controversial and viral Kendall and Kylie Jenner clothing line, and the launch of a spoof music website which pre-emptively reviewed reviews for the album.

Now, the band have jumped aboard the summer’s hottest craze, with new album ‘Everything Now’ now available contained on a USB fidget spinner. It’s one for the die-hards only, though, with the spinner costing an eye-opening $109.00 (£82.69) through the band’s official store. At the time of writing, the spinner had already sold out.

Check out the spinner below.

‘Everything Now’ was released on Friday, with the five-star NME review of the album remarking that “after the ambitious-but-uneven ‘Reflektor’ (2013), ‘Everything Now’ marks an emphatic return to [the band’s] lofty standards.”

The band also recently announced an April 2018 UK tour, where they’ll be playing ‘in the round’ in the centre of each venues – just as they did at London’s York Hall and this summer’s run of intimate gigs.

They’ll be calling at Dublin, Manchester, London, Birmingham and Glasgow – full dates are below.

APRIL 2018

Friday 6 – DUBLIN 3Arena

Sunday 8 – MANCHESTER Arena

Wednesday 11 – LONDON SSE Arena Wembley

Thursday 12 – LONDON SSE Arena Wembley

Sunday 15 – BIRMINGHAM Genting Arena

Monday 16 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro