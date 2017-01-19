Arcade Fire to release anti-Trump single this week?

New song could be released around President-elect's inauguration

Arcade Fire could be set to release an anti-Donald Trump song, according to rumours online.

It was recently reported that the Canadian band could be set to release new music as early as April, but now (as reported by The Line Of Best Fit) the well-informed @ArcadeFireTube Twitter account has tweeted: “Arcade Fire to release a new song later today or tomorrow, not on the new record. Probably relates to Donald Trump’s inauguration”.

The band have not yet commented on the reports.

Arcade Fire previously told fans that their hotly-anticipated fifth album and the follow-up to ‘Reflektor’ is likely to be released in Spring 2017.

The band recorded their audience singing a melody from a new song during their headline show at the New Orleans festival Voodoo Music + Arts Experience last October.

Butler asked the audience “if they’d like to be on a record.” Met with cheers, he then asked them to repeat a melody, with the intention of it being used in the final recording of a forthcoming new song.

The Montreal-based band played their first headline show in over three months with their slot at the Louisiana festival, with the show also notable for frontman Win Butler saying “Fuck British Petroleum” from the stage in reference to the oil company’s compensation payment to the US state.

Arcade Fire will return for several European festival shows in 2017, including a Isle of Wight Festival headline slot.