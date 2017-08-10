Arcade Fire have released their latest ‘fake news’ story. These stories appear on Arcade Fire’s ‘Fact Company’ site and are designed to promote their latest album ‘Everything Now’.

In a new article from ‘Fact Company’, the band invite a fictional writer to go behind the scenes of the marketing campaign. During his visit, Brandt observes a wall that has various “product ideas” written on it – one that has been crossed out reads “removable jihadi beards.”

An excerpt from the piece reads:

“Next to the original drawing for Creature Comfort cereal, I spied a sketch of a USB fidget spinner. Elsewhere, I saw diagrams for kama sutra gummy bears, accordion-shaped pillows, turntable-shaped cardboard toys for cats “who like to scratch,” and glow stick walking sticks. The phrase “removable jihadi beards” has been written in block letters, then crossed out.”

Earlier this week (Aug 8), Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler announced that he is “taking an extended break” from Twitter.

Butler took to Twitter to write that while he “will miss the opinions and the 1 liners” that he will return to the social media platform “when I got something to say”.

He recently responded to negative reviews of his band’s album, taking umbrage with one aspect of the album’s criticism – the fact that so many reviewers are claiming he ‘raps’ on recent single ‘Signs Of Life’.

“Every piece of negative criticism that I’ve read of the record mentions that I rap on a song, which is just not true, unless people don’t know what rapping is,” he told Beats 1’s Zane Lowe.

“Unless, like, Bob Dylan raps, I do not rap on an Arcade Fire song. It’s not a thing that happens. But it’s just kind of like a phrase that’s been copy-pasted from one initial thing from like six months ago, and it’s just kind of the nature of how this stuff works. It’s been really interesting to see, like, this becomes the truth. Some pseudo-fact becomes common knowledge, when everyone who knows what rapping is knows that me saying the days of the week is not rap. It’s not what rap is. But if you repeat it enough, then it’s true.”