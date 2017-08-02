Arcade Fire send list of diva-ish demands ahead of TV appearance on ‘The Late Show’

The requests came from the band's fake corporation, Everything Now

Arcade Fire have sent a list of diva-ish demands to The Late Show ahead of their appearance on the US TV programme.

The missive is the latest instalment in their meta marketing campaign around new album ‘Everything Now’, which saw the fictional Everything Now Corporation seize control of Arcade Fire’s image and branding. Recent stunts include the release of a (swiftly nixed) ‘dress code’ for their shows, parody t-shirts spoofing the controversial and viral Kendall and Kylie Jenner clothing line, and the launch of a spoof music website, which pre-emptively reviewed reviews for the album.

The Twitter account for The Late Show, which is hosted by Stephen Colbert, has now shared an image of a list of “requests” from the band. “First of all, thanks so much for having [the band], the promotion means a lot,” reads the note, which features the ‘Everything Now’ logo. “Anyway, just some little stuff[.]”

The message then goes on to request “every dressing room on the floor” to be kept secure from 10am until one hour after Arcade Fire have left the building. “Other guests should not be in the same hallway or area as the band,” it adds.

Other demands on the list include the first three rows of the studio audience “at minimum” to be filled with “diehard, young, energetic Arcade Fire fans”. “They should be dressed for a night out, no cargo shorts or flip-flops,” the note states, before adding in capitals: “PLEASE KEEP THIS AND ALL REQUESTS PRIVATE.”

Stephen Colbert is also instructed to “keep a can of Chemistry energy drink on his desk throughout the taping, with the branding visible to camera”, while the note says band member Richard Reed Parry is not to be spoken to “for any reason, even if he speaks to them first.” Arcade Fire will appear on the show on Thursday (August 3).

Meanwhile, the band have confirmed three “in the round” shows at The SSE Arena Wembley next year.

They will perform at the iconic London venue on April 11, 12 and 13 in support of ‘Everything Now’. Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday (August 4).