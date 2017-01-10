Are Arcade Fire set to release new album in April?

Band are prepping 'Reflektor' follow-up

Arcade Fire could be set to release new music as early as April, according to a new interview with drummer Jeremy Gara.

Gara is to release his debut solo album ‘Limn’ on March 11, but recently told Red Bull Poland that he won’t be able to embark on a full tour due to his commitments to the Canadian band.

“Unfortunately, this is difficult, because Arcade Fire, for obvious reasons is a very important part of my plans, and a quite mysterious one,” he said.

Gara went on to say: “I don’t know where we’re going to play, I don’t know when we start, or when we finish. From my perspective, it looks like Arcade Fire starts in April and finish around April 2019.”

His comments have led to speculate that the band could release a new album or embark on a tour during April.

Asked about the upcoming LP, Gara continued: “All of [the songs] have been recorded. The album should come out this year. At this stage we are still mixing and trying to decide which songs will end up on the record, because we’ve recorded more than we need. But we’re almost finished. I don’t know when it’ll come out, I hope soon.”

“I know we’re a popular band, but we always stick to the same rule; we record until we feel that the music is ready.”

NME/Jenn Five

Arcade Fire previously told fans that their hotly-anticipated fifth album and the follow-up to ‘Reflektor’ is likely to be released in Spring 2017.

The band recorded their audience singing a melody from a new song during their headline show at the New Orleans festival Voodoo Music + Arts Experience last October.

Butler asked the audience “if they’d like to be on a record.” Met with cheers, he then asked them to repeat a melody, with the intention of it being used in the final recording of a forthcoming new song.

The Montreal-based band played their first headline show in over three months with their slot at the Louisiana festival, with the show also notable for frontman Win Butler saying “Fuck British Petroleum” from the stage in reference to the oil company’s compensation payment to the US state.

Arcade Fire will return for several European festival shows in 2017, including a Isle of Wight Festival headline slot.