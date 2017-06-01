Arcade Fire sign new two-album record deal

The Canadian band have just released a surprise new vinyl single.

Arcade Fire have signed a new record deal, suggesting more new material is on its way shortly.

Having recently teased new music, the Canadian band have now released surprise vinyl single ‘Everything Now’. It’s being sold from a merch stall at Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona, which the band headline this Saturday (June 3).

Now Variety has confirmed that the band have signed a new, two-album record deal with Columbia Records, which is part of Sony Music Entertainment. The band’s last album, 2013’s Grammy-winning ‘The Suburbs’, came out on Capitol Records, which is part of a different major label, Universal Music Group.

Meanwhile, Arcade Fire have also announced two new London dates at the intimate York Hall venue on July 4 and 5.

The band are already confirmed to headline this year’s Isle Of Wight Festival on June 9. They will then play Belfast’s Ormeau Park on June 13, Dublin’s Malahide Castle on June 14 and Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl on July 6.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

They have other UK shows lined up in Scunthorpe on June 7 and Edinburgh on Thursday June 8.

You can see the full tour dates below.

Wed June 07 2017 – SCUNTHORPE Baths Hall

Thu June 08 2017 – EDINBURGH Edinburgh Corn Exchange

Sat June 10 2017 – ISLE OF WIGHT Seaclose Park

Tue June 13 2017 – BELFAST Ormeau Park

Wed June 14 2017 – DUBLIN Malahide Castle

Tue July 04 2017 – LONDON York Hall

Wed July 05 2017 – LONDON York Hall

Thu July 06 2017 – MANCHESTER Castlefield Bowl