Watch Arcade Fire debut new song ‘Signs Of Life’ at Scunthorpe show

Track will feature on the band's upcoming album 'Everything Now'

Arcade Fire played a new song live at their gig in Scunthorpe this evening (June 7).

The Canadian band recently announced their new album ‘Everything Now’ and shared its title-track.

Performing an intimate show in Scunthorpe, the band debuted ‘Signs Of Life’. Watch fan-shot footage beneath.

Arcade Fire’s upcoming new album ‘Everything Now’ was produced by the band themselves, along with Daft Punk‘s Thomas Bangalter and Pulp musician Steve Mackey, with co-production coming from Markus Dravs (Coldplay, Mumford and Sons). It was recorded at Boombox Studios in New Orleans, Sonovox Studios in Montreal, and Gang Recording Studio in Paris.

The album will be released on CD, cassette and vinyl. The vinyl version of the record will feature 20 different artwork variants, each including the album’s title written in one of 20 different languages.

Speaking to BBC Radio 1’s MistaJam, frontman Win Butler told of their new single ‘Everything Now’: “There’s sort of an everything-nowness to life. I feel like almost every event and everything that happens surrounds you on all sides. It’s trying to capture some of the experiences of being alive now in all its flaws and all its glory.”