Arcade Fire single censored for Canadian radio

The lyrics contain references to suicide and self-harm

Arcade Fire‘s ‘Creature Comfort’ has been censored for Canadian radio due to its lyrical references to suicide and self-harm.

As Canada’s Global News reports, the underlined words in the following lyrics have been edited out:

“Assisted suicide, she dreams about dying all the time, she told me she came so close, filled up the bathtub and put on our first record… Some girls hate themselves, hide under the covers with sleeping pills. Some girls cut themselves, stand in the mirror and wait for the feedback.”

Arcade Fire’s management have been contacted by Global, though they have not yet received a response. Hear the unedited song below.

Last month Arcade Fire’s frontman, Win Butler, revealed that he now understands “on a much deeper level” why Trump got elected, after carrying out a months-long fake-news campaign for new album ‘Everything Now’.

“We learned more about how the internet functions, and how it’s an insane feedback loop,” he said. “It was really interesting to us to see what got picked up about Arcade Fire. That idea plays into what we were doing as well: We were providing the ammunition for people who wanted to write negative things about the band: ‘Here you go! Here’s something to be outraged about!’”

Arcade Fire play six UK & Ireland dates in April 2018. See dates below.

3Arena, Dublin (6)

Arena, Manchester (8)

SSE Arena Wembley (11 & 12)

Genting Arena, Birmingham (15)

SSE Hydro, Glasgow (16)