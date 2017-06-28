Arcade Fire tease new ‘Signs Of Life’ video

It'll be the third release from their upcoming album 'Everything Now'

Arcade Fire have teased a new video for upcoming single ‘Signs Of Life’.

The teaser clip, uploaded to Twitter this afternoon (June 28), features the band members clad in sparkly gold suits, intercut with what appears to be an action-packed chase scene.

Watch the teaser below via Twitter – the full video is set for release this Friday (June 30).

‘Signs of Life’ was previously debuted live at a show in Scunthorpe.

Last week, Arcade Fire shared a strange new “Official Official” video for latest single ‘Creature Comfort’, which came accompanied by all manner of annotations and notes from the fictitious Everything Now Co. They teased the track by releasing a mock cereal advert and placing boxes of cereal around Dublin ahead of a show at the city’s Malahide Castle.

Last month, Arcade Fire released ‘Everything Now’, which is taken from their forthcoming album of the same name, released on July 28. It’s the follow-up to 2013’s ‘Reflektor’.

The record was produced by the band themselves, along with Daft Punk‘s Thomas Bangalter and Pulp musician Steve Mackey, with co-production coming from Markus Dravs (Coldplay, Mumford and Sons). It was recorded at Boombox Studios in New Orleans, Sonovox Studios in Montreal, and Gang Recording Studio in Paris.

Arcade Fire will return to the UK next month with two intimate dates at London’s York Hall on July 4 & 5 before heading to Manchester for a show at the city’s Castlefield Bowl on July 6.