Arcade Fire thank ‘inspirational’ Manchester fans for ‘not being scared’

Win Butler said: 'Thanks for not being scared. Thanks for being such a fucking inspiration to the rest of the world!'

Arcade Fire thanked fans for “not being scared” to attend their Manchester gig this evening (July 6), describing them as “a fucking inspiration to the rest of the world”.

The Canadian band have been playing a series of intimate shows in the UK this past week, performing at Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl tonight following two gigs at London’s York Hall.

After performing their second song of the set, ‘Rebellion (Lies)’, frontman Win Butler reportedly told the crowd: “Thanks for not being scared. Thanks for being such a fucking inspiration to the rest of the world!”. The band then played ‘Here Comes the Night Time’ from 2013’s ‘Reflektor’.

The show comes just over a month after the Manchester terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in the city.

The band’s second York Hall show was reportedly attended by the likes of Jude Law, Woody Harrelson and LCD Soundsystem frontman James Murphy, Coldplay drummer Will Champion and the members of Kings Of Leon. Game Of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie also introduced the group to the stage.

Arcade Fire’s new album ‘Everything Now‘ will be released on July 28. The album’s tracklist is below.

1. ‘Everything_Now’ (continued)

2. ‘Everything Now’

3. ‘Signs of Life’

4. ‘Creature Comfort’

5. ‘Peter Pan’

6. ‘Chemistry’

7. ‘Infinite Content’

8. Infinite_Content’

9. ‘Electric Blue’

10. ‘Good God Damn’

11. ‘Put Your Money On Me’

12. ‘We Don’t Deserve Love’

13. ‘Everything Now’ (continued)