Arcade Fire announce UK and Ireland ‘in the round’ tour

Arcade Fire have announced details of a huge UK and Ireland arena tour for 2018. Full dates and ticket details are below.

In support of their acclaimed new album ‘Everything Now‘, the band will be back in April 2018 where they’ll be playing ‘in the round’ in the centre of each venues – just as they did at London’s York Hall and this summer’s run of intimate gigs.

They’ll be calling at Dublin, Manchester, London, Birmingham and Glasgow. Tickets will be on general sale from 9am on July 28 and will be available here.

APRIL 2018

Friday 6 – DUBLIN 3Arena

Sunday 8 – MANCHESTER Arena

Wednesday 11 – LONDON SSE Arena Wembley

Thursday 12 – LONDON SSE Arena Wembley

Sunday 15 – BIRMINGHAM Genting Arena

Monday 16 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro

Arcade Fire release new album ‘Everything Now‘ on July 28 – read our five star review of the album here.

Reviewing the live experience of their 2017 summer tour, we wrote: “Arcade Fire couldn’t possibly have given much more. They’re a band built for festivals and can do little wrong.

“They just had it – every member performing as if it was the last night on Earth, and the audience giving the love back in spades. To see them in 2017, is to watch Arcade Fire reaching a career high. That is how you win hearts, and they have ours.”