Arcade Fire’s Win Butler has quit Twitter

Frontman says he is 'taking an extended break' from the social media platform

Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler has announced that he is “taking an extended break” from Twitter.

The Canadian band recently released their fifth album ‘Everything Now’ last month (July 28) and have led a very internet-centric marketing campaign surround the record’s release, which included the launch of a spoof music website pre-emptively reviewing reviews for the album.

Now Butler has taken to Twitter to write that while he “will miss the opinions and the 1 liners” that he will return to the social media platform “when I got something to say”.

Butler recently responded to negative reviews of his band’s album, taking umbrage with one aspect of the album’s criticism – the fact that so many reviewers are claiming he ‘raps’ on recent single ‘Signs Of Life’.

“Every piece of negative criticism that I’ve read of the record mentions that I rap on a song, which is just not true, unless people don’t know what rapping is,” he told Beats 1’s Zane Lowe.

“Unless, like, Bob Dylan raps, I do not rap on an Arcade Fire song. It’s not a thing that happens. But it’s just kind of like a phrase that’s been copy-pasted from one initial thing from like six months ago, and it’s just kind of the nature of how this stuff works. It’s been really interesting to see, like, this becomes the truth. Some pseudo-fact becomes common knowledge, when everyone who knows what rapping is knows that me saying the days of the week is not rap. It’s not what rap is. But if you repeat it enough, then it’s true.”