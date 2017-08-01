Arcade Fire’s Win Butler responds to critics of new album ‘Everything Now’

Opinion has been seriously split

Arcade Fire‘s new album ‘Everything Now’ has split critics right down the middle, with some (including NME‘s five-star review) heralding its genius, and others labelling it a creative misstep.

Now, Win Butler has responded – though not in the way you might think.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Beats 1, the frontman has taken umbrage with just one aspect of the album’s criticism – the fact that so many reviewers are claiming he ‘raps’ on recent single ‘Signs Of Life’.

“Every piece of negative criticism that I’ve read of the record mentions that I rap on a song, which is just not true, unless people don’t know what rapping is,” he says in the interview. “Unless, like, Bob Dylan raps, I do not rap on an Arcade Fire song. It’s not a thing that happens. But it’s just kind of like a phrase that’s been copy-pasted from one initial thing from like six months ago, and it’s just kind of the nature of how this stuff works. It’s been really interesting to see, like, this becomes the truth. Some pseudo-fact becomes common knowledge, when everyone who knows what rapping is knows that me saying the days of the week is not rap. It’s not what rap is. But if you repeat it enough, then it’s true.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Watch the full video interview back here, via Apple Music, and listen to ‘Signs Of Life’ below.

Win Butler has also defended Father John Misty after he was forced to clarify a lyric on ‘Total Entertainment Forever’ that sees him sing about having virtual reality sex with Taylor Swift.

The song opens with the lines: “Bedding Taylor Swift every night inside the Oculus Rift/After mister and missus finish dinner and the dishes”.

Now, Butler has defended the lyric – and claims that it actually represents how Tillman is criticising Kanye West after he talked of having sex with Swift on 2016 track ‘Famous’.

When quizzed by the Sunday Times, he simply replied: “Who cares?”

Further outlining Butler’s defence, the piece claimed: “The line, he says, is Tillman having a pop at Kanye West, whose song about making Taylor Swift famous really is ‘strange and not right’, in Win’s eyes.”

Yesterday, the group claimed that they were selling fidget spinners complete with a USB download of their new album – but fans have cast doubt over the authenticity of the product after it permanently appeared to be sold out.

They also embarked on a bizarre marketing drive to promote their new record, and were forced to backtrack last week when a ‘dress code’ was introduced for their Brooklyn show.