Are Arctic Monkeys currently recording their new album?
Is album No.6 on the way?
Arctic Monkeys fans are speculating as to whether or not the band might be in the studio recording their new album, after a series of promising photos were shared.
It was previously reported that the band had reunited to start work on their sixth album in their native Sheffield just before Christmas. Now, fans are excited about progress on the new record after Matt Helders shared a photo of his drum kit surrounded by microphones.
Last month also saw photographer Daniele Cavalli post images of Alex Turner seemingly recording a piano take, as well as other photos of members of the band hanging out in Los Angeles.
NME has contacted an Arctic Monkeys spokesman for a response.
Rumours of the band heading back to the studio first emerged back in the summer, while Turner maintained that they were in no hurry to record. NME has asked an Arctic Monkeys spokesman for a response to the rumours.
Since the release of ‘AM’ in 2013 and subsequent tour campaign, the band have been busy with side-projects – as Matt Helders played with Iggy Pop for the ‘Post Pop Depression’ album and tour, while Alex Turner released an album and EP with The Last Shadow Puppets.
The Last Shadow Puppets currently have no future tour dates scheduled.