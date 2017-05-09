Are Arctic Monkeys currently recording their new album?

Is album No.6 on the way?

Arctic Monkeys fans are speculating as to whether or not the band might be in the studio recording their new album, after a series of promising photos were shared.

It was previously reported that the band had reunited to start work on their sixth album in their native Sheffield just before Christmas. Now, fans are excited about progress on the new record after Matt Helders shared a photo of his drum kit surrounded by microphones.

Meat & Potatoes // Leica M6 // #portra400 #35mm A post shared by Matt Helders (@cautioushorse) on May 8, 2017 at 8:14pm PDT

Last month also saw photographer Daniele Cavalli post images of Alex Turner seemingly recording a piano take, as well as other photos of members of the band hanging out in Los Angeles.

Mormorando Magnificenza A post shared by THIS FEED FEELS GOOD AT NIGHT (@danielecavalli) on Apr 26, 2017 at 6:16am PDT

La Bella Famiglia A post shared by THIS FEED FEELS GOOD AT NIGHT (@danielecavalli) on Apr 22, 2017 at 7:16am PDT

High Green A post shared by THIS FEED FEELS GOOD AT NIGHT (@danielecavalli) on Apr 21, 2017 at 6:33am PDT

NME has contacted an Arctic Monkeys spokesman for a response.