Arctic Monkeys’ label respond to rumours of surprise Glasgow TRNSMT comeback show

The world is awaiting news of their sixth album

Arctic Monkeys‘ record label have responded to rumours that they’ll be making a surprise comeback gig at this weekend’s TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow.

This weekend sees the newly launched TRNSMT Festival take place at Glasgow Green with headline sets from Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro. Now, rumours have spread of an appearance from Arctic Monkeys – with Twitter account Absolute Anthems claiming that the end of Kasabian’s set suggests an extra act, that Alex Turner and co will play a 45 minute set, and that workers on site had seen the band’s iconic ‘AM’ logo sign and Helders’ drum kit.

“Arctic Monkeys rumoured to be making their reunion at TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow, Scotland this Saturday,” they posted on Twitter. On Saturday 8th July 2017, Kasabian will finish their set at 22:50. Alex Turner and his band are expected make a ‘surprise’ return at 23:00. The band will perform for around 45-50 minutes on the main stage in Glasgow Green.”

They continued: “TRNSMT is a music festival in Glasgow, Scotland that has replaced T In The Park while it is on a ‘break’ for one year. T In The Park 2014 was one of the last UK gigs that The Arctic Monkeys had performed before going on their break later that year. I live in the Glasgow area and I have friends who are working/volunteering at TRNSMT festival. They have seen large “A” and “M” signs. Also they (and many other workers) have reported to have seen a drum kit with “duct taped writing” however, were unable to read what it said.”

However, when NME approached Domino Records for a response, a spokesman replied: “There are no plans for Arctic Monkeys to be in Scotland at the weekend.”

The TRNSMT Festival also states that the site has a strict curfew of 11pm on Saturday – just ten minutes after Kasabian are due to finish.

Meanwhile, Arctic Monkeys are believed to currently be recording their new album.

Since the release of ‘AM’ in 2013 and subsequent tour campaign, the band have been busy with side-projects – as Matt Helders played with Iggy Pop for the ‘Post Pop Depression’ album and tour, while Alex Turner released an album and EP with The Last Shadow Puppets. The Last Shadow Puppets currently have no future tour dates scheduled.