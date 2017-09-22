Arctic Monkeys’ Matt Helders soundtracks advert for new Sheffield Bar

Helders goes solo

Arctic Monkeys‘ drummer Matt Helders has created the music to soundtrack an advert for a new bar opening in Sheffield. Check it out below.

The ad is for new bar Public, set to open this Autumn in the Monkeys’ native Yorkshire city. Helders’ backing is a poppy soundscape of subtle and bubbling electro, met with what appears to be his trademark backing vocals.

Arctic Monkeys fans recently took to the internet to react to major UK storm being named Brian – an inadvertent nod to their single ‘Brianstorm’.

Meanwhile, Helders recently met a fan and gave them an update on the new Arctic Monkeys’ album – with new material expected later this year.