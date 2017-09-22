Arctic Monkeys’ Matt Helders soundtracks advert for new Sheffield Bar
Helders goes solo
Arctic Monkeys‘ drummer Matt Helders has created the music to soundtrack an advert for a new bar opening in Sheffield. Check it out below.
The ad is for new bar Public, set to open this Autumn in the Monkeys’ native Yorkshire city. Helders’ backing is a poppy soundscape of subtle and bubbling electro, met with what appears to be his trademark backing vocals.
Arctic Monkeys fans recently took to the internet to react to major UK storm being named Brian – an inadvertent nod to their single ‘Brianstorm’.
Meanwhile, Helders recently met a fan and gave them an update on the new Arctic Monkeys’ album – with new material expected later this year.
Monkeys fan Will Franco, aka ‘scummyman’, shared a photo of himself with Helders after he met the drummer at a recent Royal Blood gig at The Wiltern in Los Angeles.
In the comment section beside the photo, one fan asked if he questioned Helders about a potential release date of the new record – to which he replied: “I did. He told me hopefully by the end of the year.”
Aside from the growth of Alex Turner’s new beard, news from the Sheffield indie stars has been relatively quiet over the last few years. A number of photos of the band seemingly in the studio emerged earlier this year, sparking speculation that work was well underway on album No.6 – before rumours of them making their comeback at TRSNMT Festival turned out to be false.