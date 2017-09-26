Arctic Monkeys begin recording new album and reveal when it should be released

Bassist Nick O'Malley confirms the news

Arctic Monkeys bassist Nick O’Malley has reportedly confirmed that the band started recording their eagerly-anticipated new album this month (September) while also revealing when fans should expect it to be released.

Aside from the growth of Alex Turner’s new beard, news from the Sheffield group has been relatively quiet over the last few years. A number of photos of the group seemingly in the studio emerged earlier this year, sparking speculation that work was well underway on album six – before rumours of them making their comeback at TRSNMT Festival turned out to be false.

Drummer Matt Helders recently met a fan and gave them an update on the new Arctic Monkeys’ album, suggesting that new material could be expected later this year. But now O’Malley appears to have revealed that the record will come out in 2018 instead.

O’Malley recently spoke to motorcycle website For The Ride, with the article stating that “Nick found time for the track day before recording began on the eagerly anticipated sixth album, started at a secret location in September. The new album will be out next year because ‘if it isn’t, we’ve got problems’.”

NME has approached Arctic Monkeys’ press representative for further comment.

Meanwhile, Arctic Monkeys fans have taken to the internet to react to the next major UK storm being named Brian – an inadvertent nod to the band’s single ‘Brianstorm’.