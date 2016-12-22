Arctic Monkeys reunite in Sheffield, sparking new album speculation

See photos of the band back in their hometown

Arctic Monkeys have been spotted around their native Sheffield, sparking rumours that they may have started work on their new album. See photos of the band around the town below.

Since the release of ‘AM’ in 2013 and subsequent tour campaign, the band have been busy with side-projects – as Matt Helders played with Iggy Pop for the ‘Post Pop Depression’ album and tour, while Alex Turner released an album and EP with The Last Shadow Puppets.

Rumours of the band heading back to the studio first emerged back in the summer, while Turner maintained that they were in no hurry to record.

“No, there aren’t really, not yet,” he said when asked for plans on album No.6. ” But there will be at some point. I mean, we’ll see with that. No rush.”

Now, Sheffield locals have spotted the band around the city – with some seeing it as a sign that they’ve begun work on the new record:

NME has asked an Arctic Monkeys spokesman for a response to the rumours.

The Last Shadow Puppets currently have no future tour dates scheduled.

Meanwhile, Alex Turner and Last Shadow Puppets recently released a new EP ‘The Dream Synopsis‘ – featuring new songs and covers by the likes of Leonard Cohen, Jacques Dutronc, The Fall and more.