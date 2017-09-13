Arctic Monkeys fans react to UK’s next storm being called Brian

There's literally going to be a 'Brianstorm'

Arctic Monkeys fans have been reacting to the news that the UK’s next storm will be called Storm Brian, a name curiously similar to the band’s 2007 single ‘Brianstorm’.

With parts of England and Wales currently affected by Storm Aileen, the Met Office recently announced that the next named storm to hit the UK would be called Brian.

Responding to the news, one fan wrote on Twitter: “Ten years after the Arctic Monkeys predicted it Brianstorm is finally happening”. Another added: “There’s actually going to be a Brianstorm”.

Others were not so pleased, with one Twitter user saying: “Can’t be arsed with all the indie kids on here when Brianstorm kicks off”.

Last month, Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders appeared to give an update on the progress and potential release date of his band’s new album.

News from the Sheffield group has been relatively quiet over the last few years. A number of photos of the band seemingly in the studio emerged earlier this year, sparking speculation that work was well underway on album six – before rumours of them making their comeback at TRSNMT Festival turned out to be false.

In August, fan Will Franco, aka ‘scummyman’, shared a photo of himself with Helders after he met the drummer at a recent Royal Blood gig at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. In the comment section beside the photo, one fan asked if he questioned Helders about a potential release date of the new record – to which he replied: “I did. He told me hopefully by the end of the year.”