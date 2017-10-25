Are Arctic Monkeys headlining next year’s TRNSMT festival?

Band had previously been rumoured to make a comeback at the Glasgow festival in 2017

Arctic Monkeys fans are speculating that the band could be set to headline next year’s TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow.

The Sheffield band are currently recording album number six, which is expected to be released next year. TRNSMT Festival 2018 takes place next year from July 6-8.

Earlier today (October 25), the TRNSMT Twitter account posted a short clip that appeared to show the festival’s logo transform into the sound wave motif used by Arctic Monkeys on their last album, 2013’s ‘AM’. Scroll below to see.

Approached by NME for a response to the speculation, Arctic Monkeys’ press representative offered no comment.

There had been rumours of the band making their comeback at this year’s TRSNMT Festival, rumours that eventually turned out to be false.

Meanwhile, Arctic Monkeys bassist Nick O’Malley recently confirmed that the band started recording their eagerly-anticipated new album in September while also revealing that it should be released in 2018.

O’Malley recently spoke to motorcycle website For The Ride, with the article stating that “Nick found time for the track day before recording began on the eagerly anticipated sixth album, started at a secret location in September. The new album will be out next year because ‘if it isn’t, we’ve got problems’.”

Aside from the growth of Alex Turner’s new beard, news from the Sheffield group has been relatively quiet over the last few years. A number of photos of the group seemingly in the studio emerged earlier this year, sparking speculation that work was well underway on the next LP.

Drummer Matt Helders also recently met a fan and gave them an update on the new Arctic Monkeys’ album, suggesting that new material could arrive as early as later this year.