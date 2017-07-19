Are Guns n’ Roses planning ‘Appetite For Destruction’ 30th anniversary shows?

The band's classic debut album turns 30 on Friday (July 21).

Guns N’ Roses appear to be teasing a special anniversary show or shows.

The band’s classic debut album, ‘Appetite For Destruction’, turns 30 years old on Friday (July 21). As a fan shared on Twitter, GnR posters featuring the “Appetite30th” hashtag have begun appearing in and around New York City’s Apollo Theater, suggesting they could be preparing to play there to mark the album’s birthday.

Last year, the classic rock group reunited with original members Slash and Duff McKagan for the first time in two decades. Guitarist Matt Fortus, who has been a member of the band since 2002, has recently spoken about plans for a new album.

Fortus said: “We haven’t started recording anything, when I say that, as far as in the studio doing an album. We’ve been recording a lot of stuff, just ideas, assembling ideas, but not going into a studio and actually tracking a new record.”

He added: “It’s sort of too good not to happen at this point, that’s how I feel about it. This band is really a force right now, and I definitely hope that we do, and I think we’re all sort of counting on it, and we’re also planning on it.”

The guitarist went on to praise frontman Axl Rose’s songwriting skills, saying: “I think the genius of Axl is his ability to assemble songs, from different parts, and make them feel cohesive as a song. I’ve never seen anybody able to do that in the same way.”