Are Justin Bieber and Zayn Malik planning a collaboration?

Justin Bieber and Zayn Malik are reportedly in the process of planning a collaboration.

Bieber is known to be a fan of Malik’s new single, ‘Still Got Time’, a collaboration with PartyNextDoor. Over the weekend he shared the single’s cover art on his Instagram.

VIBES @zayn @partynextdoor A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Mar 24, 2017 at 4:28pm PDT

An unnamed source is said to have told the Sun on Sunday: “Justin has been really complimentary of Zayn’s new music and there have been tentative discussions about them working on something together.”

The unnamed source added: “They are in touch and chatting about all sorts and getting on like a house on fire – Justin even retweeted a link to Zayn’s single on his Twitter which he doesn’t just do for anyone. It would be a huge collaboration if it happened so watch this space.”

Bieber made headlines last week when he shared footage of him dancing topless with an elderly lady to Kanye West and Jay Z’s ‘N****s in Paris‘. Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran has admitted he once got ‘hammered and hit Bieber in the face with a golf club‘.