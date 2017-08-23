Ariana Grande cancels concert in Vietnam

Singer was due to play Quân khu 7 Stadium tonight (August 23)

Ariana Grande has been forced to cancel a concert in Vietnam tonight (August 23).

The singer was due to perform at Quân khu 7 Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City but she has taken to Instagram to reveal that she has been advised by her doctor to pull the show.

She wrote: “My babes in Vietnam, I apologise from the bottom of my heart but I’m really dealing with some health problems at the moment. I came here to Vietnam, so excited to perform, my doctor won’t allow me to do the show for you tonight. I’m so, so sorry. There is nothing I hate to do more than to do this but I promise to make it up to you in the future. I love you and thank you for understanding.”

Grande’s tour date in Vietnam was just one of four appearances the singer was set to make in South East Asia as part of her ‘Dangerous Woman’ world tour.

Update: Ariana won't be performing tonight due to "some health problems". Get well soon, we love you @arianagrande 💜💛 (via Instagram Stories) A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrandeupdatesx) on Aug 23, 2017 at 2:02am PDT

Grande recently ran into trouble in South Korea after accusations that she was “rude” and “disrespectful” during a gig.

The singer was accused of showing an “indifferent” attitude to her Korean fans, with the show’s promoters Hyundai Card later apologising in a statement posted to Facebook.

Chung Tae-young, the company’s chief executive officer, also wrote on Facebook, saying that Grande “arriving right before the concert and leaving immediately, avoiding the press has left the impression as if the concert itself was mechanical.”

Grande then took to Twitter to write: “I cherish these shows and these very special times with you. I am enjoying every last moment and am eternally grateful for you. all da time.”

She also posted footage of fans from the tour.

The singer recently also caused confusion amongst her fans by tweeting Spice Girls lyrics. Grande shared lines from the British girl group’s song ‘Say You’ll Be There’, but followers mistook the lyrics to be a teaser of material from her fourth album.