Man arrested after making threats about Ariana Grande concert in Costa Rica

A 22-year-old Colombian man was arrested a day before the star's gig in San Jose

A man has reportedly been arrested in Costa Rica after making threats regarding Ariana Grande‘s concert in the country at the weekend.

Grande performed at Parque Viva in the Costa Rican capital of San Jose on Sunday (July 9) as part of her ‘Dangerous Woman Tour’. The concert came less than two months after 22 people and many more were injured following a bombing at the star’s show at Manchester Arena on May 22.

The Daily Mail reports that a 22-year-old Colombian man with the surnames Caicedo Lopez was arrested on Saturday (July 8) in the nearby province of Tibas for allegedly writing threatening messages on a Facebook page promoting Grande’s gig.

A spokesperson for Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Department (OIJ) said: “The original threat was in the Arabic language and indicated that there could be a situation of danger or an attack at the concert. It was a very sensitive situation.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

The concert went ahead as planned, with organisers stating that counter-terror procedures were carried out “with total professionalism”.

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande recently paid tribute to Saffie Roussos, the youngest victim of the bombing, on what would have been her birthday. The singer took to Instagram to pay her respects following a concert in Buenos Aires last week (July 5). “Saffie, we’re [thinking] of you baby”, Grande wrote alongside a birthday cake emoji.

Saffie would have celebrated her ninth birthday on July 4. Hundreds of people gathered in Saffie’s hometown last Tuesday to mark the day.