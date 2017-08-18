Ariana Grande responds after accusations of ‘disrespectful’ South Korea concert

Promoters were forced to apologise for the show

Ariana Grande has taken to social media after accusations that she was “rude” and “disrespectful” during her recent gig in South Korea.

The singer performed at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Tuesday (August 15) as part of her ‘Dangerous Woman’ world tour.

Grande had been accused of showing an “indifferent” attitude to her Korean fans, with the show’s promoters Hyundai Card later apologising in a statement posted to Facebook. The statement apologised for any “discomfort” and “inconvenience” caused.

Chung Tae-young, the company’s chief executive officer, also wrote on Facebook, saying that Grande “arriving right before the concert and leaving immediately, avoiding the press has left the impression as if the concert itself was mechanical.”

“If Korea’s current situation was worrisome, it would be good if she had shown the courage and sincerity she displayed at Manchester,” said Chung. “Or it would have been better if she was just honest and canceled the concert.”

Grande has since taken to Twitter to write: “I cherish these shows and these very special times with you. I am enjoying every last moment and am eternally grateful for you. all da time.”

She also posted footage of fans from the tour. See that below.

Earlier this week, Grande caused confusion amongst her fans by tweeting Spice Girls lyrics. The singer shared lines from the British girl group’s song ‘Say You’ll Be There’, but followers mistook the lyrics to be a teaser of material from her fourth album.

“I’m…… giving you evvvvverything all that joooooooy can bring, this i swear,” Grande posted over two tweets, leading fans to question whether the singer was readying new music.

Minutes later, Grande confirmed the lyrics weren’t a hint of new material. “omg they’re spice girls lyrics not A4 tea am i old”, she wrote.