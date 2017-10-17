"There's no way her ass is sitting on that stool".

An Ariana Grande fan has conducted a brilliantly bonkers experiment to work out how exactly how she managed to pose on a stool using just her legs for the cover of 2014 album ‘My Everything’.

On the cover, the singer is seen looking ruefully at the ground as she perches on the stool while wearing a pair of white stilettos.

But as Buzzfeed writer Jesse McLaren rightly points out, it’s a pretty uncomfortable pose – and one that he struggled to recreate.

“I’ve done the research and there’s no way her ass is sitting on that stool”, Jesse wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of himself attempting to create the pose.

As one user pointed out, Grande *did* have a ‘balance-perfecting’ ponytail to help her with the pose. As it turns out, so did Jesse.

Others tried, and were definitely more successful.

And after the confusion deepened, Jesse posted the question directly to Ariana, and received a magnificent response. “Next week on Mythbusters”, she defiantly wrote.

We’re still no clearer to getting an answer, but we live in hope that Ariana will perhaps finally answer the question one day.

