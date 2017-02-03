Listen to Ariana Grande and John Legend’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ theme

The duo have covered Celine Dion's theme from the 1991 animated version of the beloved children's fairy tale

Ariana Grande and John Legend‘s theme song for the upcoming Beauty and the Beast film has been released – listen to the self-titled song below.

A live action adaptation of Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont’s famed fairy tale will hit cinemas on March 17, starring Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as the eponymous Beast. Ewan McGregor will play the role of the French candlestick Lumiere.

The Disney-produced film has now shared its theme music, with Grande and Legend teaming up to record a version of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ – a composition first performed for the 1991 animated movie version of the tale by Celine Dion.

Listen to Ariana Grande and John Legend’s version of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ below.

The full soundtrack of Beauty and the Beast will be released on March 10, and will also feature tracks recorded by the film’s star Watson. A teaser trailer gave a glimpse of Watson’s vocal prowess last month, while the final trailer for the film was released earlier this week.

As well as Watson, Stevens and McGregor, the film will star Ian McKellen, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad and Emma Thompson. Bill Condon (The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn) is directing from a screenplay written by Stephen Chbosky (The Perks Of Being A Wallflower).