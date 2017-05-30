Ariana Grande announces huge Manchester benefit concert: Justin Bieber, Coldplay and more to perform

Take That, Katy Perry, Niall Horan and others to appear at the tribute event

Ariana Grande has announced details of a massive benefit concert to take place in Manchester this weekend, raising money for the victims and families affected by the tragic recent terror attack in the city.

Last week (May 22) saw an explosion at Grande’s Manchester Arena concert leave 22 people dead and 59 wounded. Fans were leaving the show when a bomb was detonated by a suicide bomber in a public foyer.

Grande has now announced that she will return to Manchester to headline a special benefit gig this Sunday (June 4) at the 50,000 capacity Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

As well as Grande, the concert will see performances from Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Take That, Niall Horan, and others.

Fans who attended Grande’s Manchester Arena show will be offered free tickets to this tribute gig. General sale tickets go on sale from Thursday (June 1) at 10am (BST).

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Grande says of the news: “My heart, prayers and condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loved ones. There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better. However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way.”

She continued: “We will not quit or operate in fear. We won’t let this divide us. We won’t let hate win… Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before.”

“Music is meant to heal us, to bring us together, to make us happy. So that is what it will continue to do for us. We will continue to honour the ones we lost, their loved ones, my fans and all affected by this tragedy. They will be on my mind and in my heart everyday and I will think of them with everything I do for the rest of my life.”