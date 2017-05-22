Breaking news from 'serious' Manchester Arena incident

There have been reports of explosions at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, leading to fatalities and injuries. Police have confirmed that they are treating the situation as a “possible terrorist attack”.

Grande was performing at the Manchester Arena this evening (May 22), with gig-goers reporting of loud “bangs” being heard at the venue at the end of Grande’s performance. Police have since responded to the “serious” incident and have warned people to “stay away”. There have also been reports of a bomb disposal unit arriving at the scene.

The latest statement from the Greater Manchester Police indicates that “so far 19 people have been confirmed dead, with around 50 others injured”. See below.

Grande’s label have confirmed that the singer is unhurt.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police has said: “Police responded to reports of an incident at Manchester Arena. Please stay away from the area. More details to follow.”

A British Transport Police spokesman has said: “We are aware of an incident at Manchester Arena. We have officers at the scene and will provide further updates as soon as possible.”

Suzy Mitchell, 26 and who lives near the venue, told the Press Association: “(I) just heard a huge bang from my bed, came out to the front of my apartments (we’re on the top floor so have perfect view) and everyone was running away in big crowds. The bang was so big I heard it from my room which is at the back of the apartment blocks. Currently lots of emergency services going to and from. But can’t see anything substantial as of yet except fleeing people and lots of cars.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more news emerges.