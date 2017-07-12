Ariana Grande made honorary citizen of Manchester

The singer has been recognised by the city's councillors for organising the benefit concert for the victims of May's terrorist attack

Ariana Grande has been made an honorary citizen of Manchester following a unanimous vote by the city’s councillors.

The singer has been honoured for her efforts in organising the One Love Manchester charity concert, which raised funds for the victims of the terrorist attack at Manchester Arena on May 22 which claimed 22 lives following a concert Grande gave at the venue.

After One Love Manchester raised nearly £3 million for the victims’ fund, Grande was identified by Manchester City Council last month as one of the first figures to be recognised under the city’s revamped honours system.

Councillors voted unanimously today (July 12) to officially recognise Grande as an honorary citizen of Manchester. The meeting, which took place in Manchester’s town hall, was witnessed by family members of some of the victims of the attack.

Council leader Sir Richard Leese put forward the motion, describing Grande as “a young American woman for whom it would have been understandable if she never wanted to see this place again.”

“But no – instead she, as an artist, a performer, was determined that she would not perform again until she had returned to Manchester to perform,” he continued. “In doing so, she brought comfort to thousands, she raised millions for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund and became the first patron of that fund. And that’s why I propose that Ariana Grande is made the first honorary citizen of the city of Manchester.”

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Halle String Quartet performed a rendition of Oasis‘ ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’.

Manchester’s Lord Mayor Eddy Newman said the song had become an “anthem for the way the city and the people of Manchester have remained strong and committed to peace and justice in defiance of the act of evil that was committed at the arena.”