Ariana Grande’s mother ‘helped fans to safety’ during Manchester concert terror attack

Joan Grande, 48, reportedly escorted a group of fans backstage

Ariana Grande‘s mother reported helped escort the singer’s young fans backstage to safety during last night’s terror attack at the star’s Manchester concert, which left 22 people dead and 59 wounded.

Last night’s Manchester terror attack saw an explosion in the foyer of the arena venue. Fans were leaving the show at Manchester Arena when a bomb exploded in the foyer. The lone attacker died in the explosion from what is said to be a home-made bomb. Many of those hurt and killed are said to be children and teenagers.

TMZ reports that the singer’s mother, Joan Grande, 48, was “still sitting in her front row seat when the bomb went off” and “helped escort some of her panicked young fans backstage.”

Grande’s mother reportedly led a group of up to ten fans backstage and “waited with them until they were able to safely exit the arena.”

Ariana Grande was unharmed in the attack and has since released a statement, describing herself as ‘broken’. She added: “From the bottom of my heart, I am so, so sorry. I don’t have the words.”

The venue involved – Manchester Arena – has also issued a statement following the incident.

Several gigs have been cancelled following the attack. See a list of all the concerts affected here.

The entertainment world has spoken out in tribute following the attack – with the likes of Johnny Marr, Taylor Swift, Liam Gallagher, Katy Perry, Harry Styles and many more honouring those who died and the people of Manchester.

Meanwhile, the NHS has issued advice to blood donors in the wake of the attack.

Anyone with any information concerning the attack is asked to call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline in confidence on 0800 789321.