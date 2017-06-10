Ariana Grande’s charity re-release of ‘One Last Time’ scores chart success

The majority of the proceeds from the single will go to the We Love Manchester fund

Ariana Grande‘s single ‘One Last Time’ has re-entered the UK charts at number 2 following its re-release as a charity single.

The majority of the proceeds from the singer’s 2014 track will go to the We Love Manchester emergency fund, which was set up following the Manchester Arena terrorist attack last month. Grande performed the song during her emotional ‘One Love Manchester’ benefit concert for the victims of the attack, which took place at Manchester’s Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground last Sunday (June 4).

Although it had been on course for the number 1 position earlier this week, ‘One Last Time’ has re-entered the UK singles chart at number 2 behind Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber‘s ‘Despacito’ – which held on to the top spot for the fifth week running.

‘One Last Time’ had been repackaged on digital platforms to feature the ‘One Love Manchester’ artwork, with 76p from each 99p download going directly to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund. Over £10 million has already been raised for the fund so far.

Grande has also released her live cover of the Wizard of Oz song ‘Somewhere Over The Rainbow’, which she closed the One Love Manchester gig with last week, as a charity single.