Tickets for Ariana Grande’s ‘One Love’ Manchester concert sell out in six minutes

The benefit concert boasts a line-up that features Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and more.

Ariana Grande‘s ‘One Love’ concert sold out in just six minutes after tickets went on sale today (June 1).

The benefit concert aims to raise money for the victims and families affected by the Manchester terror attack.

Last week (May 22) saw an explosion at Grande’s Manchester Arena concert leave 22 people dead and 59 wounded. Fans were leaving the show when a bomb was detonated by a suicide bomber in a public foyer.

The show will take place this Sunday (June 4) at the 50,000 capacity Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

As well as Grande, the concert will see performances from Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Take That, Niall Horan, and others.

Tickets went on sale at 10am this morning and event organisers have now revealed that the gig sold out in just six minutes.

Full price tickets were on sale at £40, with all the proceeds – an anticipated £2m – going to the families of the victims of last week’s attack.

Fans who attended Grande’s Manchester Arena show will be offered free tickets to this tribute gig.

Writing in a statement, Ticketmaster said; “We would like to reassure any fans that were at the show, that they will receive a free ticket for One Love Manchester, provided we can verify their initial booking.”

The company are urging fans who were at the show to register their details by the end of today in order to secure free tickets.

Melvin Benn, one of the event’s organisers, told Variety that the event will feature “more than double the security personnel that would normally be at a concert”.

“We’re drilling down on every single bit of detail,” he added. “We’re having liaison meetings with the police teams and the traffic borough teams twice a day, updating plans literally by the hour. We’re going to produce something very safe and very special for those who come.”

According to Variety, he also hinted that “several surprise guests” will also be performing on the day.