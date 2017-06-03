Ariana Grande’s ‘One Love’ Manchester benefit concert set to stream on YouTube, Facebook and more

Grande's benefit concert goes live tomorrow night (June 4).

Earlier this week (May 30), Ariana Grande announced details of a massive benefit concert to take place in Manchester tomorrow (June 4), raising money for the victims and families affected by the tragic recent terror attack in the city.

Last month (May 22) saw an explosion at Grande’s Manchester Arena concert leave 22 people dead and 59 wounded. Fans were leaving the show when a bomb was detonated by a suicide bomber in a public foyer.

Grande will return to Manchester to headline a special benefit gig tomorrow (June 4) at the 50,000 capacity Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground. As well as Grande, the concert will see performances from Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Take That, Niall Horan, and others.

It was previously announced that the show would broadcast live on BBC One and BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Manchester but it has now been revealed that it will also be streamed across social media.

Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Apple, Viacom, iHeart Media, ANC and TMC France will be broadcasting the concert, which will also include performances from Robbie Williams and Little Mix.

Online streaming will begin at 7pm, with radio broadcasts going out at 6:30pm and BBC’s coverage starting at 6:55pm.

Ahead of Ariana Grande’s benefit concert to pay tribute to the victims of the Manchester terror attack, Grande’s record label has donated $500,000 to the ‘We Love Manchester Memorial Fund’.

Universal Music Group donated half a million dollars to the fund with a statement that read: “The Universal Music Group global family is proud to stand with Ariana Grande and its other performing artists in their support for the victims and families affected by the Manchester attack,” the company said in a statement.”