Ariana Grande pays tribute to youngest Manchester terror attack victim

22 people were killed in the attack in May

Ariana Grande has paid tribute to Saffie Roussos, the youngest victim of the Manchester Arena bombing.

The singer took to Instagram to pay her respects following a concert in Buenos Aires last night (July 5). “Saffie, we’re [thinking] of you baby” Grande wrote alongside a birthday cake emoji.

Saffie would have celebrated her ninth birthday on July 4. She was killed along with 21 other people in the bombing back in May.

Hundreds of people gathered in Saffie’s hometown on Tuesday to mark the day.

What's newwwww, Buenos Aires Argentina, I love you ☁️ Saffie, we're 💭 of you baby 🎂 A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jul 5, 2017 at 8:00pm PDT

Balloons were released in her memory, with family friend Tess Watson saying the event was “the party she deserves”.

Her father Andrew, also told the BBC: “She was a joker. She was a huge character. She was just everything you could wish for in a little girl. She loved dancing, music, gymnastics. If she wanted something, she would do it.[She loved] fame, stardom.”

Meanwhile Grande is in line to be granted honorary citizenship of Manchester under a new city council scheme.

The singer is set to be recognised for organising the One Love Manchester concert, which raised more than £3m for the victims of the terror attack at her concert in the city on May 22.

Council leader Sir Richard Leese said that many people would already consider Grande “an honorary Mancunian”.

He said of the new scheme: “This seems a fitting moment to update the way we recognise those who make noteworthy contributions to the life and success of our city. We’ve all had cause to be incredibly proud of Manchester and the resilient and compassionate way in which the city, and all those associated with it, have responded to the terrible events of 22 May – with love and courage rather than hatred and fear.”

Grande has since resumed her ‘Dangerous Woman Tour’, which is currently in Latin America. She will tour Asia, Australia and New Zealand in the coming months.