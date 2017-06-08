Ariana Grande shares her thoughts as she resumes tour after Manchester attack

The singer brought her Dangerous Woman tour to Paris last night (June 7).

Ariana Grande has resumed her Dangerous Woman Tour after a fortnight-long hiatus.

The singer told fans that she was “absolutely broken” by the devastating events at her Manchester Arena show on May 22, before cancelling a slew of tour dates out of respect to the 22 people who lost their lives in the terror attack.

After she returned to the stage at her One Love Manchester benefit concert on Sunday (June 4), the singer has now resumed her world tour in Paris.

“Thinking of our angels every step of the way,” she wrote on Instagram before her show at the city’s AccorHotels Arena. In another post shared shortly after the gig, she told fans that she felt “grateful” to be back on stage.

First show back tonight. Thinking of our angels every step of the way. I love you with all my heart. ☁️ ♡ 🙏🏼 Grateful for and incredibly proud of my band, dancers and entire crew. I love you I love you. A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 7, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

Merci, Paris ♡ Je t'aime Grateful to be back 🙏🏼 A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 7, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

Grande’s enormously successful One Love Manchester benefit concert was put together in little over a week. Grande, 23, performed more than 10 times at the emotional gig, duetting with Coldplay, Miley Cyrus and Black Eyed Peas along the way.

She sang the Oasis classic ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ with Coldplay – and Noel Gallagher has announced he is donating royalties from the track to the Manchester relief fund. Grande’s original song ‘One Last Time’ has been reissued as a charity single and is now heading for Number One in the UK. She has also released her live cover of ‘Over The Rainbow’ from the One Love Manchester benefit concert for charity.

It has also been reported that Grande and her crew have had bee tattoos inked in tribute to the attack’s victims.

Her ‘Dangerous Woman Tour’ will criss-cross Europe until June 17, before Grande takes the show to Latin America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand in the coming months.