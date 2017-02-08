Watch Ariana Grande’s gran looking ‘shocked and bored’ at her concert

Marjorie Grande attended Ariana's show in Las Vegas last Saturday

Footage has surfaced of Ariana Grande‘s grandmother allegedly looking “bored” and “shocked” at one of her granddaughter’s recent concerts.

Marjorie Grande, known as “Nonna”, attended Ariana’s show in Las Vegas on Saturday (February 4), with the Daily Mail reporting that she “appeared to alternate between boredom and dismay… expressing shock as her granddaughter launched into expletive-filled lyrics”.

Watch footage from the show beneath.

Ariana Grande recently attended the Women’s March against President Trump with her grandmother, later posting photos from the event to Instagram:

too. much. sauce. #nonna #womensmarch #queen #crying #QM A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jan 21, 2017 at 3:34pm PST

Grande also recently teamed up with John Legend for the theme song for the upcoming Beauty and the Beast film.

A live action adaptation of Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont’s famed fairy tale will hit cinemas on March 17, starring Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as the eponymous Beast. Ewan McGregor will play the role of the French candlestick Lumiere.

The Disney-produced film has now shared its theme music, with Grande and Legend teaming up to record a version of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ – a composition first performed for the 1991 animated movie version of the tale by Celine Dion.

The full soundtrack of Beauty and the Beast will be released on March 10, and will also feature tracks recorded by the film’s star Watson.